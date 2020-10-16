Nicki Minaj thanks Kim Kardashian, Kanye West for sending love to her on birth of first child

US rapper Nicki Minaj has extended gratitude to reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West for sending love to her after she welcomed a baby boy with hubby Kenneth Petty.

The Anaconda singer turned to Instagram and confirmed the birth of first baby and thanked Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and others for their love and sweet wishes.

Nicki while sharing the card inscribed with ‘Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye’ she received from Kim and Kanye wrote, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.”

Nicki also revealed the gender of the child, saying “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world”.



Commenting on the post, Kim Kardashian simply dropped three love emoticons.

Nicki and Kenneth reportedly welcomed her first child on 30 September.