Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj thanks Kim Kardashian, Kanye West for sending love to her on birth of first child

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Nicki Minaj thanks Kim Kardashian, Kanye West for sending love to her on birth of first child

US rapper Nicki Minaj has extended gratitude to reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West for sending love to her after she welcomed a baby boy with hubby Kenneth Petty.

The Anaconda singer turned to Instagram and confirmed the birth of first baby and thanked Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and others for their love and sweet wishes.

Nicki while sharing the card inscribed with ‘Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye’ she received from Kim and Kanye wrote, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.”

Nicki also revealed the gender of the child, saying “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world”.

Commenting on the post, Kim Kardashian simply dropped three love emoticons.

Nicki and Kenneth reportedly welcomed her first child on 30 September.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly

Queen Elizabeth is missing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie terribly
Britney Spears garners small win in conservatorship case against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears garners small win in conservatorship case against Jamie Spears
Cardi B is back together with Offset after wild Vegas birthday bash

Cardi B is back together with Offset after wild Vegas birthday bash
Priyanka Chopra lifts the veil off her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’

Priyanka Chopra lifts the veil off her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’
Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan
Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection
Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty
Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author
Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Latest

view all