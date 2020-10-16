Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistanis can now apply for work visa in Italy

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

The flags of Italy (Left) and Pakistan can be seen in this photo. — Files

Italy has resumed visa services for seasonal and non-seasonal works — Decreto-Flussi — for Pakistanis and a few other non-EU countries, Dawn reported Friday.

The Italian government aims to issue more than 30,000 work visas to nationals from some non-EU countries, including Pakis­tan.

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Italy, Pakis­tanis in several sectors, including agriculture, tourism, construction, and freight forwarding can avail this opportunity.

Pakistan's embassy in Rome, with its repeated efforts, has brought the country into the list after a delay of two years.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, on the occasion, said that following Brexit, Italy hosts the largest Pakistani diaspora in the European Union, which has sent over $142 million in remittances in 2019-2020.

Ambassador Saleem said Pakistanis in Italy had demanded the country's re-inclusion in the list, ever since it was taken off it.

"The demand for Pakistani workers in the Italian market is on the rise consistently, especially in the agricultural sector," Dawn reported, citing Ambassador Saleem.

It is expected that under the current scheme, hundreds of Pakistani workers would obtain gainful employment in Italy.

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020 to be held on November 15, says PMC

MDCAT 2020 to be held on November 15, says PMC
British royals Prince William, Kate Middleton reconnect with Pakistan students in video call

British royals Prince William, Kate Middleton reconnect with Pakistan students in video call
PDM jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's first show of power against PTI govt in Gujranwala

PDM jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's first show of power against PTI govt in Gujranwala
Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat
MDCAT postponed in Sindh till resolution of dispute over PMC Act 2020: petitioner

MDCAT postponed in Sindh till resolution of dispute over PMC Act 2020: petitioner
Giving NRO is easy, but it is the path to destruction: PM Imran Khan

Giving NRO is easy, but it is the path to destruction: PM Imran Khan
Video: Gujranwala wrestlers to give Maryam Nawaz traditional welcome

Video: Gujranwala wrestlers to give Maryam Nawaz traditional welcome
'PTI govt to provide water, sanitisers, face masks to opposition supporters at Gujranwala jalsa'

'PTI govt to provide water, sanitisers, face masks to opposition supporters at Gujranwala jalsa'
India's Rahul Gandhi believes Pakistan handled coronavirus pandemic better than India

India's Rahul Gandhi believes Pakistan handled coronavirus pandemic better than India
Pakistan becomes 'second Muslim country' to manufacture heart stents

Pakistan becomes 'second Muslim country' to manufacture heart stents
Maryam Nawaz’s route to Gujranwala jalsa

Maryam Nawaz’s route to Gujranwala jalsa
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh lands in another controversy

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh lands in another controversy

Latest

view all