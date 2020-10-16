Pakistanis can now apply for work visa in Italy

The flags of Italy (Left) and Pakistan can be seen in this photo. — Files

Italy has resumed visa services for seasonal and non-seasonal works — Decreto-Flussi — for Pakistanis and a few other non-EU countries, Dawn reported Friday.



The Italian government aims to issue more than 30,000 work visas to nationals from some non-EU countries, including Pakis­tan.

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Italy, Pakis­tanis in several sectors, including agriculture, tourism, construction, and freight forwarding can avail this opportunity.

Pakistan's embassy in Rome, with its repeated efforts, has brought the country into the list after a delay of two years.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, on the occasion, said that following Brexit, Italy hosts the largest Pakistani diaspora in the European Union, which has sent over $142 million in remittances in 2019-2020.

Ambassador Saleem said Pakistanis in Italy had demanded the country's re-inclusion in the list, ever since it was taken off it.

"The demand for Pakistani workers in the Italian market is on the rise consistently, especially in the agricultural sector," Dawn reported, citing Ambassador Saleem.

It is expected that under the current scheme, hundreds of Pakistani workers would obtain gainful employment in Italy.