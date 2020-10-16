Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez's film 'Marry Me' to give a new fame to Latin music

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are reportedly planning to give an opportunity to Latin artists to enthrall fans with their original music on screens.

The music sensations geared up to enthrall fans with their upcoming film 'Marry Me' as they reportedly decided to promote Latin music.

 Last Year, Maluma left fans in awe as he brought out a surprise guest Jennifer Lopez at New York’s Madison Square Garden when he was in the middle of a sold-out show.

Jennifer Lopez mesmerised fans with her presence as she was looking like the queen of the city in a spiky golden gown and headpiece that matched Maluma’s glittery blazer. They also wowed fans with their duet on 'No Me Ames' a track from her first album.

It was a powerful appearance of music icons as Maluma was touring in support of 11:11, his third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, while Jennifer Lopez had finished her own arena tour earlier that year — her first trek since her blockbuster Las Vegas residency launched in 2016.

Their excited fans captured the stunning moments in their camera phones to keep the sweet memory with them. The two stars were filming the performance for their upcoming movie, Marry Me, and had recorded another scene — set to an as-yet unreleased song — during sound check earlier that day. Planned for theatrical release on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez as a pop star, produced by her Nuyorican Productions and distributed by Universal Pictures, is not a musical, but it heavily incorporates music and singing in a way not seen in a Lopez vehicle since she broke out with Selena Gomez, the 1997 biopic of the Tejano icon.

According to a report, yet film 'Marry Me' — which will have a bilingual soundtrack released by Sony Music Latin, label home to both Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, in partnership with Arista Records — is coming at a time when Latin musicians are enjoying more mainstream visibility and success than ever.

