Saturday Oct 17 2020
Scott Disick seen with another beauty after date with model Bella Banos

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Scott Disick once again captured attention as he was spotted with a beautiful girl in West Hollywood amid romance rumours with model Bella Banos.

Scott Disick seems to return to his playboy ways as he is spotted with another charming model on date night in West Hollywood as he previously sparked romance rumours with Bella Banos.

Scott was photographed while exiting an upscale hotel in West Hollywood accompanied by a beautiful girl.

The 37-year-old star has been enjoying dates with a stunning models after his split with Sofia Richie in August.

According to a media outlet, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was pictured on Thursday enjoying a date with a mystery woman in West Hollywood, cutting a casual look in a colorful button-down shirt and beige cargo pants. While her rumoured companion sported a skimpy deep teal mini dress and knee-high heels.

His appearance with the new girl comes after the property investor was spotted with two mystery women enjoying a double date at celebrity hotspot Catch on earlier this month.

On October first, he reunited with former flame, model Bella Banos, for a date at Nobu, Malibu.

Meanwhile, Scott's ex Sofia Richie unfollowed him on Instagram when pictures of him and Bella first emerged.

Their romantic courtship came to an end in May this year, and despite a brief reconciliation over the summer, they decided to end the relationship for good in August. Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.

The ex-lovebirds first began dating back in 2017, two years after Scott split from Kourtney Kardashian with whom he shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

