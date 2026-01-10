Kendall Jenner slams rumours about major personal preference

Kendall Jenner has finally addressed years of online speculation about her sexuality, directly responding to persistent rumours that she’s secretly a lesbian.

In a candid appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast on Jan. 9, the 30-year-old supermodel made clear where she stands, while also speaking to the broader tone and impact of internet gossip.

Jenner did not identify as gay during the interview, saying plainly that “as of today, I am not.”

She went on to explain that, knowing herself, she believes she would have already come out if that had been her truth.

“I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people,” she said, “and I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing ... I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was.”

Jenner added that she would have no problem living openly if that were who she was.

While firmly denying the rumours, Jenner also spoke about the hurtful way the speculation has played out online.

She noted that much of the commentary isn’t supportive or kind, but cruel, often implying she’s hiding something or suggesting her sexuality could be “bad for business,” a theory she said she doesn’t understand.

Jenner also made it clear that she isn’t dismissing the idea that people can grow, change, or come to understand themselves differently over time.

She acknowledged that she’s “not closing doors to experiences in life,” underscoring a thoughtful approach to her own journey without making definitive statements about the future.

Known for guarding her private life, Jenner has previously kept details of her relationships mostly out of the spotlight.

Over the years she has been linked to high-profile partners such as Harry Styles, Devin Booker and Bad Bunny, but she has chosen to keep most personal matters private.

Her comments this week offer a clear, respectful rebuttal to speculation, emphasising that identity is personal and should be discussed on one’s own terms, and that public dialogue should be shaped by empathy rather than judgement.