Why did Fetty Wap go to jail?

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released from federal prison early following his conviction in a multi-year drug trafficking case, and he is now back home with family and friends.

The news comes after Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, served part of a six-year sentence and was freed on Jan. 8, 2026, marking a significant turn in a legal battle that began in 2022.

Why was Fetty Wap arrested?

Wap, 32, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges tied to a scheme involving the distribution of illegal substances, including fentanyl, and the possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The early release is the result of time served and good behaviour credits, allowing him to return to his community ahead of his original scheduled release date.

Upon leaving the federal facility, Wap was greeted by loved ones, who expressed relief and support as he walked out a free man.

According to reports, the rapper’s family and close associates welcomed him back amid hugs and emotional greetings. The atmosphere was described as warm and supportive, reflecting a close-knit circle eager to help him transition back to everyday life.

Wap’s return home also sparked messages of encouragement from fans on social media, with many celebrating his freedom and wishing him well as he begins the next chapter.

Fetty Wap release date

Fetty Wap’s prison release date was January 8, 2026, when the “Trap Queen” rapper was freed from federal custody after serving just over three years of his six-year sentence in a drug trafficking case.

Fetty Wap first rose to fame with his 2015 hit Trap Queen, which reached the top of the charts and brought him widespread recognition in the music industry.

His rapid rise was followed by subsequent hits and collaborations, and he became known for his melodic style and unique voice.

However, his legal troubles overshadowed his later career, culminating in the federal case that led to his imprisonment.

News of his release has generated attracted attention on Wap’s career and legal journey, with many reflecting on both his musical impact and the challenges he has faced.

Supporters have highlighted his resilience and the possibility of a fresh start.

As Wap settles back into life outside prison, questions remain about his future plans, both personally and professionally.

For now, the focus is on reunion and recovery.

Those close to the rapper have indicated that he will be surrounded by his family as he adjusts to life back at home, with an eye on rebuilding and looking forward after years of turmoil.

Wap’s early release is a pivotal moment for the artist and his inner circle, signaling a new phase after a difficult chapter.