Jennifer Lawrence reveals why dogs suddenly feel like threat

Geo News Digital Desk
January 09, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about a disturbing reason why dogs become a threat to her.

Lawrence, who is the mother of two, is not set to take the risk of having another dog as a pet after an unfortunate incident with her son, Cy.

In a screening of her new film, Die My Love, on January 7, the actress revealed that she was inclined to give Princess Pippi Longstocking, the dog she adopted in 2017, to her parents once she had children.

The Hunger Games star said, “It's almost like I don't recognize dogs right now, like I just see them as a threat.”

"One of them bit my son, and that made me just wanna obliterate every dog," Lawrence revealed. "I'm just like, 'I'm gonna take out you and your f---ing family. You and your friends. I'm gonna go to China and take care of your friends over there. Anyone who looks like you is dead,'" she added.

Lawrence added that she is now a cat owner and praised her pet cat named Fred for having a fun personality.

She explained, “They're so misunderstood. They are a------- and people who don't like that about cats aren't getting that that is what is so funny."

Lawrence's latest film, Die My Love, starring opposite Robert Pattinson, follows a woman experiencing an extreme case of what could be postpartum depression and psychosis amid her husband's potential cheating.

The film is running in theatres.

