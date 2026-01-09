‘Stranger Things’ fever pushes Joe Keery’s Djo to UK chart glory

Netflix hit Stranger Things once again showed its massive power after the final season pushed both new and old songs back into UK charts.

The series star, Joe Keery, reached a major moment in his music career as his project Djo landed at number one with End of Beginning.

The song was released years ago but became hugely popular after it appeared in the final episode of the Netflix show.

Fans of the 33-year-old actor, who played Steve Harrington, streamed the track in record numbers, giving it its biggest week ever in the UK.

However, the global hit show also brought many classic songs back into the spotlight, as Prince’s Purple Rain returned to the Top Forty and gained new listeners.

Kate Bush continued her strong comeback as Running Up That Hill climbed higher again.

The Police's Every Breath You Take reach its best chart position in years. Fleetwood Mac made history as Landslide entered the singles chart more than forty years after it was released.

Tiffany also enjoyed renewed success after I Think We’re Alone Now featured in an emotional scene.

She later thanked fans in UK for supporting the song once again.

Stranger Things finale turned nostalgia into chart success and introduced classic music to whole new generation.