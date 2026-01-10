When is Golden Globes Awards 2026 happening?

Golden Globes Awards 2026 date

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner, bringing Hollywood’s film and television community together to celebrate standout work from the past year.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 5, 2026, with broadcasters, nominees and fans already gearing up for the big night.

This year’s show marks a return to tradition for the Golden Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

After a series of changes and industry challenges in recent years, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live, giving audiences the chance to see who takes home top honours in categories spanning movies and TV.

The ceremony typically garners widespread attention, with fans and critics alike watching to see which actors, directors, writers and shows will be recognised.

Nominations cover a wide range of genres and platforms, reflecting the diverse landscape of entertainment in 2025.

Films and series that generated buzz throughout the year, from critically acclaimed dramas to popular streaming hits, are expected to compete for trophies early in the awards season.

Winners at the Golden Globes often go on to find further recognition at other major awards shows, making this event an important trend setter for actors and creators alike.

As with previous years, red carpet coverage and pre-show commentary will begin hours before the main event, giving viewers a first look at fashion, nominee reactions and industry excitement.

Celebrities, filmmakers and influencers will unite on the venue to celebrate the creative achievements of the past year, sharing their thoughts with media and fans.

In addition to the live broadcast, fans can follow updates from nominees on social media and entertainment outlets, as many stars share their own reactions and behind-the-scenes moments from the evening.

With the ceremony set for January 5, anticipation continues to build as viewers look forward to a night of celebration, surprise winners and moments that could set the tone for the rest of the 2026 awards season.