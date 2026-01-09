Blackpink Rose reacts to Bruno Mars solo single 'I Just Might'

Bruno Mars not just left his devoted fans stunned but also his fellow singers, including Blackpink superstar Rose, with his new music.

Just a couple of days after he excited fans with an update that "My album is done," after over a decade, the 40-year-old pop icon dropped the first single, I Just Might, from his upcoming album.

On Friday, January 8, the multiple Grammy Awards winner released his new track, sending fans into a frenzy.

Shortly after, Rose, 28, reposted his video on her official Instagram Stories with a cute caption.

“Woah… wait…. [hand over mouth emoji],” the New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter wrote over the snippet of her hit APT. collaborator.

The brief clip featured Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, singing the chorus, "Hey, Mr. DJ, play a song for this pretty little lady. 'Cause if she dance as good as she look right now, I just might, I just might make her my baby."

I Just Might serves as the lead single of the widely acclaimed music producer's upcoming fourth solo album, The Romantic, which is set to be released on February 27.

Rose and Mars forged a close friendship bond after their hit collaboration APT.

The two have frequently engaged in fun, flirty online banter, with fans loving their playful chemistry seen in social media posts and comments.