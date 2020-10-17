Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland reacted strongly after learning about royal exit

Doria Ragland was specially concerned for Meghan Markle's son Archie  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bid adieu to the royal family in a shocking move to settle into a more financially independent life in the US. 

While their exit sent shockwaves across the Buckingham Palace, there was one indvidual who was elated over the couple's decision to move to North America.

According to sources, Meghan's mom Doria Ragland was elated and over the moon when she learned of her and Harry's move to North America from the UK.

Doria, who has an unbreakable bond with grandson Archie, was happy the tiny tyke will be able to grow in an independent environment.

“As she raised Meghan to stand strong in her beliefs, [Doria is] thrilled that Archie, too, will be able to grow up having the freedom to make his own decisions in life,” an insider revealed to Closer Weekly. “[This] would not have been possible if Harry and Meghan had stayed in the royal family.”

The source went on to reveal that Doria believed it would not have been possible for “Archie to have a normal upbringing.”

But she “never put pressure on Meghan to leave the royal family,” the insider noted. "Now that they’re here, she’s over-the-moon about having Archie closer to home.”

“She can’t wait to spend more time with her grandson and get to know him properly, once the pandemic is over,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan consider Doria to “definitely be a positive influence in Archie’s life,” the insider dished. “Doria is a spiritual and calm woman who is comfortable in her own skin.”

