Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon arrested in Karachi: sources

Ejaz Haroon. Photo: File

Authorities in Karachi have arrested PIA’s former managing director Ejaz Haroon along with Haneef Pathan, the former director of human resources for the airline, for alleged misuse of authority, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, the two were arrested by a federal investigative institution for misuse of authority, alleged involvement in financial irregularities and recruiting personnel illegally in the PIA.

The sources further said that the arrests were made after a detailed investigation.

In 2018, it was reported that the FIA had launched an inquiry against Haroon, for allegedly committing massive corruption, being involved in money laundering and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income abroad.

Ejaz Haroon had stepped down from the post of MD of PIA in 2011 after the national carrier's employees had protested against his appointment.