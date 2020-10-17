Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 17 2020
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon arrested in Karachi: sources

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

 Ejaz Haroon. Photo: File

Authorities in Karachi have arrested PIA’s former managing director Ejaz Haroon along with Haneef Pathan, the former director of human resources for the airline, for alleged misuse of authority, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, the two were arrested by a federal investigative institution for misuse of authority, alleged involvement in financial irregularities and recruiting personnel illegally in the PIA.

The sources further said that the arrests were made after a detailed investigation.

In 2018, it was reported that the FIA had launched an inquiry against Haroon, for allegedly committing massive corruption, being involved in money laundering and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income abroad.

Ejaz Haroon had stepped down from the post of MD of PIA in 2011 after the national carrier's employees had protested against his appointment.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office

Karachi weather update: City likely to receive light rain on Sunday, says Met Office
PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz

PDM's Gujranwala jalsa was a ‘flop show with empty chairs’: Shibli Faraz
Nawaz Sharif to suffer same fate as Altaf Hussain: Sheikh Rasheed

Nawaz Sharif to suffer same fate as Altaf Hussain: Sheikh Rasheed

Moeed Yusuf says India trying to spread false narrative of an agreement reached on IoK

Moeed Yusuf says India trying to spread false narrative of an agreement reached on IoK
'Why shouldn't we overturn the ban on TikTok?' Islamabad High Court asks PTA

'Why shouldn't we overturn the ban on TikTok?' Islamabad High Court asks PTA
Former ENT head at Jinnah Hospital loses life to coronavirus

Former ENT head at Jinnah Hospital loses life to coronavirus

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflct update: 12 killed in missile attack on Ganja

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflct update: 12 killed in missile attack on Ganja
‘Lies and filthy attacks’: Govt hits back at PDM's Gujranwala jalsa

‘Lies and filthy attacks’: Govt hits back at PDM's Gujranwala jalsa
Man arrested in Punjab's Shaher Sultan for allegedly raping daughter numerous times

Man arrested in Punjab's Shaher Sultan for allegedly raping daughter numerous times
Karachi man arrested after allegedly dumping wife's headless body

Karachi man arrested after allegedly dumping wife's headless body
Gujranwala power show: PDM leaders tell PM Imran Khan to count his days in power

Gujranwala power show: PDM leaders tell PM Imran Khan to count his days in power
No Pakistani can be declared a traitor, says Islamabad High Court

No Pakistani can be declared a traitor, says Islamabad High Court

Latest

view all