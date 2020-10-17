Can't connect right now! retry
Pak Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Turbat

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom on Saturday while three others were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists near Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces patrolling near a post that is 35km South-East of Turbat.

“Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced shahadat, while three soldiers got injured,” the ISPR added.

Read more: OGDCL convoy attacked by large number of terrorists near Ormara, 14 including 7 FC personnel martyred

The Turbat incident took place two days after terrorists attacked security forces on the Coastal Highway near Ormara.

On Thursday, fourteen including seven FC personnel were martyred when an Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) convoy was attacked by a large number of terrorists, the ISPR had said.

The encounter took place between security forces and terrorists near Ormara, stated the ISPR.

