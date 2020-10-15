OGDCL convoy attacked by large number of terrorists near Ormara, 14 including 7 FC personnel martyred

ISLAMABAD: Fourteen including 7 FC personnel were martyred in Thursday when an Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) convoy was attacked by a large number of terrorists, said the ISPR.



The encounter took place between security forces and terrorists on the Coastal Highway (Near Ormara), stated the ISPR. Among the 14 martyred include seven security guards.



The incident took place when a convoy of OGDCL was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi. Security forces responded effectively, ensured the security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area, said the ISPR.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist attack. He expressed grief and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred, according to Radio Pakistan.



"He commiserated with families of the security personnel martyred in the attack, lauded the services of the martyrs and prayed for the departed souls," stated Radio Pakistan.



"Substantial losses", according to the military's media wing, were also inflicted on the militants during the encounter. "As a result of this encounter, 7 brave soldiers of FC Balochistan and 7 security guards sacrificed their lives and embraced shahadat," read the ISPR's statement.

Names of martyred are as following:-

Subedar Abid Hussain r/o Layyah

Naik Muhammad Anwar r/o Sibi

Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed r/o DG Khan

Sepoy Muhammad Naveed r/o Chakwal

Lance Naik Abdul Latif r/o Pishin

Sepoy Muhammad Waris r/o Mianwali

Sepoy Imran Khan r/o Lakki Marwat

Havaldar (Retired ) Samandar Khan r/o Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Fawad ullah r/o Lakki Marwat

Atta ullah r/o DIK

Waris Khan r/o Tank

Abdul Nafay r/o Kohat

Shakir ullah r/o Kohat

Abid Hussain r/o Bannu

The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway to apprehend militants.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed," said the ISPR. "Moreover, these acts can not subdue resolve of our forces which are determined to defend motherland, even at the cost of their lives."