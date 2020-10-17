Maryam Nawaz to address PDM rally today

Leader of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Pakistani politician and the daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, gestures while she speaks in the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, will arrive in Karachi from Lahore on board an early morning flight.

The party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam Nawaz will leave for Karachi at 11am today. The PML-N leader will visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, she said.

She will address a mass rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today at the Jinnah Ground along with other Opposition leaders, the spokesperson said.

The PDM's Karachi rally is the second one after Friday's showing in Gujranwala. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also will address the rally. He has already landed in the city yesterday evening.



In Gujranwala, the PDM chief Fazl, Bilawal, and Maryam lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, telling him that his government's time was up.

Addressing a gathering of thousands at the venue, Maryam said that she was fighting for the businesses that had been destroyed during the incumbent government's tenure and the journalists who were being censored.

"People [journalists] who stood with the truth were fired from their jobs," she said. "I have come to present the case of the Lady Health Workers as well before you, who are languishing on the roads of Islamabad."

