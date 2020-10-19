Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Cardi B deletes Twitter account after being trolled for reconciling with husband Offset

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Cardi B deletes Twitter account after being trolled for reconciling with husband Offset

Cardi B, who recently announced her reconciliation with her husband Offset and received criticism for it, has deleted her Twitter account.

The Bodak Yellow singer revealed this during an Instagram Live recently. She also called out the followers for criticizing her relationship with on-again, off-again husband Offset.

She said she is ‘tired of people’ criticizing her for taking back Offset.

Cardi B, 28 and Offset have been married since 2017 and they share two-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi had shocked her fans after deciding to reconcile with husband Offset, a month after filing for divorce.

Addressing the matter on an Instagram Live, Cardi confirmed she is back with Offset and revealed the reason behind this decision.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry has been held 'hostage' by Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry has been held 'hostage' by Meghan Markle
George Clooney's career almost ended after one major failure

George Clooney's career almost ended after one major failure
Priyanka Chopra shares a super cute photo with niece as she is missing home

Priyanka Chopra shares a super cute photo with niece as she is missing home
Max Ehrich slammed for flaunting relationship with Sonika Vaid after Demi Lovato split

Max Ehrich slammed for flaunting relationship with Sonika Vaid after Demi Lovato split
Chris Pratt faces the wrath of Marvel fans for supporting Donald Trump

Chris Pratt faces the wrath of Marvel fans for supporting Donald Trump
Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda shares first post about her daughter's sweetheart

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda shares first post about her daughter's sweetheart
Joe Jonas teases fans with his new Instagram post

Joe Jonas teases fans with his new Instagram post
Meghan Markle shows how much she loves Princess Diana

Meghan Markle shows how much she loves Princess Diana
'Ertugrul': Turgut Alp appears to be a real warrior in THIS video

'Ertugrul': Turgut Alp appears to be a real warrior in THIS video
Prince Charles to remove Princess Anne from 'inner circle' after becoming king?

Prince Charles to remove Princess Anne from 'inner circle' after becoming king?

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr asks fans to watch his video before he deletes it

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr asks fans to watch his video before he deletes it

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family

Latest

view all