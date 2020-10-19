Journalists call for protest on Oct 22 against 'worsening situation' of media industry

The protest is called by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the umbrella organisation of various media unions, against the "worsening situation" of the media industry across the country. Photo: AFP/File

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), an umbrella organisation of various media unions, has called for a country-wide protest on Thursday, October 22, to highlight the "worsening situation" of the media industry of the country.

According to the press release issued on Monday, the PFUJ has urged all unions of journalists to gear up for the protest against continued retrenchments and lay-offs, delays in payment of salaries, implementation of the 8th wage board award, and increasing censorship and press advice.

“The entire media community and journalist bodies must forge unity amongst their ranks while preparing for the strike in support of our demands,” read the official communique.

Stressing that it's high time for launching protests to voice demands of journalists fraternity, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar asked the unions of journalists to start preparations along with engaging labour unions, student organisations, and civil society.