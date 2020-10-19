Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 19 2020
Captain Safdar arrest: Sindh government reveals details

Monday Oct 19, 2020

SIndh Information Minster Nasir Shah says provincial government will hold an inquiry into the arrest of Captain Safdar. Photo: File

The Sindh government revealed details relating to the case filed against senior PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar that led to his arrest for sloganeering at the Mazar-e-Quaid, on Monday. 

“Yesterday, PML-N leaders visited Mazar-e-Quaid and the incident took place there. What happened at the shrine should not have happened,” said Sindh information minister Nasir Shah during a news conference.

In the statement, Shah said that PTI leaders had approached different police stations to file a case against the PML-N leadership. He added that police had initially dismissed the complaint.

“Afterwards, the Qauid-e-Azam board gave an application to the police. The police, in turn, asked the board to forward the request to the magistrate.

Read more: At Mazar-e-Quaid, Captain Safdar has people chant PML-N slogan 'vote ko izzat do'

“During this time, a man told the police that Captain Safdar had threatened to kill him,” said Shah following which police registered an FIR and started its investigations.

After explaining the series of events surrounding the PML-N leader's arrest, Shah condemned the manner in which Safdar was arrested from the hotel, and assured that the Sindh government will hold an inquiry against the incident.

“This whole game has taken place at the behest of the federal government. The Sindh government was not informed at any level before all this action,” said the provincial information minister.

'Captain Safdar arrested from hotel in Karachi'

Senior PML-N leader and son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain (retd) Safdar was arrested from a hotel in Karachi on Monday.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz claimed on Twitter.

She also retweeted a video claiming that police had 'forcefully' entered her hotel room to arrest her husband.

Read more: Sindh Police says Captain Safdar's arrest 'according to the law', then deletes tweet

The PML-N leader was taken into custody after he was booked in a case pertaining to the violation of the sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam's Mazar where a day earlier he had chanted the slogan "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)" and urged people to join him.

Party workers and supporters had responded to Safdar's call and chanted along for an extended period of time as Maryam Nawaz and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb looked on.

