pakistan
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

FBR sends notice to Ghotki washerman on his bank transaction of Rs12.78bn

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sent a  notice to Ramesh Kumar, a washerman in Ghotki, for being involved in a transaction of Rs12.78 billion.

Ramesh Kumar, the washerman, submitted his reply to the FBR's notice on Monday. The FBR had said in its notice to Ramesh that a transaction of the large sum was recorded in the washerman's bank account and he did not pay any tax on purchases worth millions of rupees.

In his reply, Kumar told the Bureau that he did not own any businesses and was not linked to any bank transactions. 

