'Black magic': Faisalabad man defrauded of Rs2.5mn as he tried to win back estranged wife

FAISALABAD: A group of persons allegedly deceived a man of Rs2.5mn, promising to win back his wife through "black magic".



Mohsin Shahzad, a Faisalabad resident, said that he contacted a group of 'Amils' (spiritual healers) in a bid to win back his estranged wife after viewing their advertisement on social media.

Shahzad registered an FIR against the group and in his statement to the police, said that the alleged fraudsters took Rs815,000 in cash and 15 tolas of jewellery from him.



The complainant alleged that the group received Rs375,000 online, Rs500,000 in cash and jewellery from him.



Police registered an FIR against eight persons which included a father, his sons and two women for defrauding Shahzad and have started an investigation against the group.



This report was originally published in Jang.

