pakistan
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

'Black magic': Faisalabad man defrauded of Rs2.5mn as he tried to win back estranged wife

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

FAISALABAD: A group of persons allegedly deceived a man of Rs2.5mn, promising to win back his wife through "black magic".

Mohsin Shahzad, a Faisalabad resident, said that he contacted a group of 'Amils' (spiritual healers) in a bid to win back his estranged wife after viewing their advertisement on social media.

Shahzad registered an FIR against the group and in his statement to the police, said that the alleged fraudsters took Rs815,000 in cash and 15 tolas of jewellery from him.

The complainant alleged that the group received Rs375,000 online, Rs500,000 in cash and jewellery from him.

Police registered an FIR against eight persons which included a father, his sons and two women for defrauding Shahzad and have started an investigation against the group.

This report was originally published in Jang.

PM's special assistant Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus

PMC releases sample paper for MDCAT 2020

Pak Army chief meets top UK general to discuss defence cooperation, bilateral matters

Karachi woman shot dead for resisting robbery

MDCAT 2020: PMC announces syllabus for medical test

PM Imran Khan fears second coronavirus wave in major Pakistan cities

Lahore Hafeez Centre fire: Flames extinguished after several hours, billions lost

'Shocked' Bilawal condemns Captain Safdar’s arrest, tells Maryam Sindh govt was not informed

'We are not kids, did not think even for a second PPP was behind Captain Safdar's arrest'

Captain Safdar arrest: Sindh government reveals details

TikTok says it is 'very pleased' that ban has been overturned, services restored in Pakistan

Journalists call for protest on Oct 22 against 'worsening situation' of media industry

