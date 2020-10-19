'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who is very active on social media, shared another stunning picture of herself, looking as fresh as the morning dew in chic outfit.

'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan - who is enthralling fans with another season of her hit drama 'Ramo' - rocked casual look to show of her natural beauty as appeared as a fitness diva in new photo she shared on Instagram.

In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a green shirt and trousers, giving the impression as she's looking at something with anger or surprise.

Her Instagram feed flooded with messages of praise and appreciation from her fans.



Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.