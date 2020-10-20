KU announces Nov 5 as last date for submission of MA External Annual Exam 2019 from

The Silve Jubilee Gate of the University of Karachi can be seen in this file photo. — Geo.tv/Files



The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Tuesday announced the schedule of submission of examination forms and fees of MA /Double MA, and Improvement of Division (External) Annual Examination 2019.



Dr Zafar said that students could submit their forms along with fees of Rs4650/- till November 5, 2020.

The examination form and fee voucher are available on the Karachi University website (www.uok.edu.pk) while the examination fee could be deposited at any branch of UBL, HBL, NBP, MCB, or Sindh Bank.

He said that students could deposit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the Counter No1 External Unit, located at Silver Jubilee Gate, KU.