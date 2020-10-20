Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Bid to destabilise Pakistan will be met with firm response: Gen Bajwa

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presiding over the  236th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on October 20, 2020. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI:  Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that any attempt to destabilise Pakistan would be met with a firm response.

The army chief made the comments as he presided over the 236th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

"Geo-strategic, regional, and national security environment were discussed," ISPR said, adding: "[The] forum undertook a comprehensive review of the recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country particularly tribal districts and Balochistan."

Paying a glowing tribute to all civil and military martyrs for their sacrifice, the forum concluded that geographical and ideological frontiers of the country would be defended at all costs, the ISPR said.

"We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly," the statement quoted the army chief as saying.

