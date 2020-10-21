Princess Diana wanted Prince William to occupy the throne leaving Charles out in the cold

Princess Diana preferred Prince William over Charles as future King of England

Princess Diana wanted to take revenge from Prince Charles by having son William ascend the throne as the future King of England, leaving his father devastated.

The revelation was made by the Princess of Wales during a private interview with newspaper editor, Max Hastings.

“She said that all she cared about was William's succession to the throne. She said to me quite explicitly — 'I don't think Charles can do it,'" Hastings, who is all set to air his conversation with Diana, said.

“The outcome she wanted to see was for Charles to stand aside as heir to the throne and for William to occupy the throne. This was pretty dynamic stuff.”

Up until now, Hastings had not gone public with his interview with the late Princess because he wanted to “keep a lid on the worst of this,” and thought that much of what Diana said “on several occasions” was “for the fairies.”

In another claim, Hastings said Diana thought her marriage with Charles was 'hell' from the start.

In the chat titled In Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, airing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the UK, Hastings revealed, “She said I was terribly anxious for my side of this to come out. And I spent as part of a couple of hours with Diana and she put on a wonderful show. I mean, absolutely gripping stuff.”

“It became clear, first of all. How much she hated Charles. Yes, she did hate Charles. And when I said 'were there ever happy times?' she said 'no, the marriage was hell from day one,'” he added.