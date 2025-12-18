Madonna claps back at son Rocco over Studio photo

Madonna reacts to comments made by her son, Rocco Ritchie after Studio reveal

Madonna has responded to comments made by her son, Rocco Ritchie, after he suggested she 'made him' hang a photograph of her in his Chelsea studio.

The 25-year-old artist recently gave fans a whirlwind tour of his well-appointed west London studio, which he uses as a creative base, following the launch of his new exhibition, Talk Is Cheap, on Sunday evening.

During the tour, Rocco drew attention to a frame photograph of Madonna displayed alongside images of himself and his father, film director Guy Ritchie, as well as works by celebrated contemporary artists including Francis Bacon, Lucien Freud, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

However, the pop icon appeared less than amused by her inclusion, after Rocco highlighted the distinctive photograph showing her dressed in a vintage suit, tie, and Wellington boots during a filmed interview with 72 Magazine, , he said: 'Had to put mum in here. Otherwise, you know, she wouldn't have been very happy.'

Responding to the post, she wrote: 'Excuse me, “ you had to put mum in here or she wouldn’t be happy”?!!! Take that back!!!!!'

Rocco's studio tour came shortly after the opening of his new exhibition at a Soho warehouse on Sunday night-an event that marked Madonna and Guy Ritchie's first public appearance together since their highly publicised divorce in 2008.

For the unversed, Madonna and Guy married in December 2000 and separated in 2008. The former couple were spotted chatting inside the venue and appeared to be on good terms.