 
Geo News

Engaged 'Love Island' stars Molly Smith, Tom Clare enjoy pre Christmas gym date

The couple's romance began on the 2024 series of 'Love Island'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 18, 2025

The couple  revealed their engagement in September
The couple  revealed their engagement in September

Molly Smith turned heads as she stepped out for a pre-Christmas gym session with her fiancé,' Tom Clare, on Wednesday, showing off her enviably toned legs in a pair of ultra-short hotpants.

The Love Island winner highlighted her sculpted physique in the figure-hugging shorts, pairing them with a cosy faux-fur coat to stay warm. 

She swept her blonde hair back into a ponytail and added a pop of colour with vibrant green trainers. 

Footballer Tom, 26, who plays up front for Macclesfield FC, kept things casual in a light grey hoodie and black shorts, finishing his look with a brown gym bag slung over his shoulder. 

The couple's romance began on the 2024 series of Love Island: All Stars, which they ultimately won together, despite having appeared on previous seasons separately. 

They revealed their engagement in September, sharing a loved-up photo from a romantic getaway to Dubai. In the snap, Tom lifted Molly into the air as they celebrated the moment, captioning the post: 'SHE SAID YES!'

For the special occasion, Molly wore an elegant white silk dress and proudly displayed her dazzling engagement ring, surrounded by glowing candles and white floral arrangements. 

One of the few couples from the All Stars spin-off still going strong, Tom and Molly were quickly flooded with messages of congratulations from their former islander friends. 

Tom's close friend Case O'Gorman re-shared the announcement with emotional emojis, while Liberty Poole, Piage Thorne and Luca Bish also sent their well wishes.

More From Entertainment

Gethin Jones shows bond with Helen Skelton's children through sweet gesture video
Gethin Jones shows bond with Helen Skelton's children through sweet gesture
Timothée Chalamet honours Susan Boyle, singer reacts video
Timothée Chalamet honours Susan Boyle, singer reacts
Jennifer Lawrence remembers first acting gig in 2000s video
Jennifer Lawrence remembers first acting gig in 2000s
‘Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández is an author now
‘Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández is an author now
Gwyneth Paltrow would ‘never' do one thing to Ethan Hawke video
Gwyneth Paltrow would ‘never' do one thing to Ethan Hawke
Selena Gomez addresses changes in voice: ‘No excuse' video
Selena Gomez addresses changes in voice: ‘No excuse'