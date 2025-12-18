 
Geo News

Georgina Rodriguez not really impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's $3m ring?

The Portuguese footballer proposed the Argentine-Spanish model with a with a $3m (£2.2m) 30-carat engagement ring

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 18, 2025

Georgina joked that such a ring was the least he could do after waiting so long to pop the question
Georgina joked that such a ring was the 'least he could do' after waiting so long to pop the question

Georgina Rodriguez shared her thoughts following her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The Portuguese footballer, 40, proposed the Argentine-Spanish model, 31, with a with a $3m (£2.2m) 30-carat engagement ring back in August following a nine-year courtship.

In an interview with ELLE Spain, Georgina joked that such a ring was the 'least he could do' after waiting so long to pop the question.

She said: 'It's gorgeous. It's the least he could offer me after ten years of waiting (laughs). The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind.

'It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn't open it in the sunlight until the next day (laughs).'

The couple have been in a relationship since 2016 and have daughters Alana, seven, and two-year-old Bella together. Bella's twin brother Ángel tragically died during childbirth.

Georgina is also the stepmother of Cristiano's other three children, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 15, and twins Eva and Mateo, eight, who were born through a surrogate.

The couple have not ruled out having more children. 

More From Entertainment

Gethin Jones shows bond with Helen Skelton's children through sweet gesture video
Gethin Jones shows bond with Helen Skelton's children through sweet gesture
Timothée Chalamet honours Susan Boyle, singer reacts video
Timothée Chalamet honours Susan Boyle, singer reacts
Jennifer Lawrence remembers first acting gig in 2000s video
Jennifer Lawrence remembers first acting gig in 2000s
‘Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández is an author now
‘Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández is an author now
Gwyneth Paltrow would ‘never' do one thing to Ethan Hawke video
Gwyneth Paltrow would ‘never' do one thing to Ethan Hawke
Selena Gomez addresses changes in voice: ‘No excuse' video
Selena Gomez addresses changes in voice: ‘No excuse'