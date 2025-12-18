Georgina Rodriguez not really impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's $3m ring?

Georgina joked that such a ring was the 'least he could do' after waiting so long to pop the question

Georgina Rodriguez shared her thoughts following her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese footballer, 40, proposed the Argentine-Spanish model, 31, with a with a $3m (£2.2m) 30-carat engagement ring back in August following a nine-year courtship.

In an interview with ELLE Spain, Georgina joked that such a ring was the 'least he could do' after waiting so long to pop the question.

She said: 'It's gorgeous. It's the least he could offer me after ten years of waiting (laughs). The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind.

'It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn't open it in the sunlight until the next day (laughs).'

The couple have been in a relationship since 2016 and have daughters Alana, seven, and two-year-old Bella together. Bella's twin brother Ángel tragically died during childbirth.

Georgina is also the stepmother of Cristiano's other three children, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 15, and twins Eva and Mateo, eight, who were born through a surrogate.

The couple have not ruled out having more children.