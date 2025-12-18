Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder: New reports unveil son Nick's dark secret

Rob Reiner, wife Michele Reiner son Nick had issues

New details are emerging about the troubled life of Nick Reiner as he faces charges in the deaths of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, shedding light on years of struggle, guilt and heartbreak inside what many believed was a close-knit family.

Nick, 32, was arrested Sunday night, Dec. 14, after Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home.

He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Nick appeared in court on Dec. 17, where his attorney, Alan Jackson, declined to enter a plea. His arraignment is scheduled to continue on Jan. 7.

A source close to the family tells PEOPLE that Nick had battled addiction since his teenage years and describes him as deeply entitled.

“Nick wanted to live a life that didn’t exist. He was entitled,” the source said. “He didn’t want to do any work but expected to be loved the way the rest of his family was.”

According to the same source, Rob and Michele carried long-standing guilt over their inability to help their son find stability.

“They felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together,” the insider shared. By the age of 22, Nick had reportedly been in and out of rehab more than 18 times.

In an effort to support him, Rob directed the 2015 film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote and loosely based on his own addiction.

The source said the couple hoped the project would help Nick gain confidence both personally and professionally.

Nick previously spoke openly about his struggles, including during a 2016 podcast appearance, where he reflected on growing up in the shadow of famous relatives.

“I had no identity, and I had no passions,” he admitted. “And I think the reason I had no identity was because I have a famous dad and a famous grandpa.”

Another insider told PEOPLE that despite being “such a tight-knit family,” Rob and Michele “could never reach stability with Nick.”

The source added, “They tried everything, giving him space, keeping him close, but his struggles are so deep.”

Rob and Michele’s younger children, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, described the loss as “horrific and devastating” in a statement shared Dec. 17, writing, “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

As the case moves forward, those close to the family describe the situation as “a parent’s worst nightmare,” underscoring the tragic intersection of addiction, love and loss.