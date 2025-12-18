 
Gethin Jones shows bond with Helen Skelton's children through sweet gesture

Gethin Jones appears close to Helen Skelton's children

December 18, 2025

Gethin Jones appears to be fully involved in Helen Skelton's family following her sweet recent post. 

The Morning Live co-anchors have continued to make headlines in recent months due to their close friendship.

At a previous red carpet appearance, they looked smitten as Gethin wrapped his arm around Helen in photos taken at the Royal Television Society Awards in Manchester last month.

Now, in a move that further convinced fans, Gethin was quick to comment on a family Instagram snap shared by Helen, adding a touch of humour.

Helen posted a photo of herself with her three children in the snow on Sunday. 'Happy Festive season!!! I hope you have reasons to be grateful and reasons to smile,' she captioned the snap.

In the photo, Helen was wearing a red knitted fingerless glove on both of her arm, but only one was really visible.

Taking to the comments, Gethin shared a laughing face as he wrote: 'What have you done to your arm?'

This update comes after Helen shared that she was feeling 'grateful' in a cosy photo with Gethin.

It also follow's Helen decision to revert to her maiden name, Helen Skelton, on her official documents after separation from rugby star Richie Myler 

The estranged couple shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022 and officially divorced two years later. They share three children: Elsie, Ernie, and Louis.

