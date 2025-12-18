Perry Farrell issues final apology amid Dave Navarro fight

Perry Farrell issues final apology before Jane's Addiction split

Jane’s Addiction has officially come to an end following a public apology from frontman Perry Farrell, issued amid an ongoing legal dispute with his longtime bandmates over a violent onstage incident last year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, Farrell addressed the situation directly in a statement shared on Instagram, apologising after guitarist Dave Navarro accused him of assault and battery.

“I’ve reflected on it and know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show,” Farrell wrote in a collaborative post with the band, referring to the September 2024 concert in Boston that abruptly ended mid-performance.

Farrell went on to stress how deeply Jane’s Addiction has shaped his life, writing, “Jane’s Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades.”

He acknowledged the broader impact of the band, saying the group, its music and its fans have meant more to him “than any words [he] could ever possibly write down.”

Reflecting on the night in question, he added, “My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted.”

He closed by thanking fans for their “continued love and support.”

Shortly after Farrell’s apology, Jane’s Addiction confirmed they are parting ways.

In a separate Instagram post, the band said they “regret” making “inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health” and acknowledged that they “unilaterally” canceled their reunion tour after the Boston incident.

“Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together,” the statement read.

“We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors.”

The split follows a $10 million lawsuit filed in July 2025 by Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, who alleged Farrell carried out a “brutal and unprovoked” attack during the show and continued the altercation backstage.

Farrell denied “each and every allegation” in his September 2025 response and asked for the complaint to be dismissed.

The incident ultimately led to the cancellation of the band’s reunion tour, which had sold more than 100,000 tickets.

As legal proceedings continue, the band’s final message emphasized gratitude to fans, calling them “our lifeblood” and expressing pride in the music they created together.