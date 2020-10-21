'God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers': Sanjay Dutt thanks supporters after defeating cancer

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. — Photos courtesy Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months back, has announced that he has finally beaten the disease with a heartfelt note thanking fans and family for supporting him in his battle throughout.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Munnah Khal Nayak starlet said that the last few weeks of his life were full of hardships but God gives the "hardest battles" to his "strongest soldiers".

"My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today," he began his note shared on Twitter. He said he is "happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give [his kids] the best gift I can — the health and well-being of our family".

Dutt said that he is also grateful to the doctor and her team, who helped him fight this disease and get healthy again. "I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilben Hospital, who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," the actor wrote.

He shared the news with his fans on the special occasion of his kids' birthday.

Earlier, in September, Dutt had informed his fans that he would be taking a break from social media due to health concerns.

As a result of this announcement, there was speculation about the nature of his illness, and several Indian media outlets quoted sources close to the actor saying he was suffering from cancer. However, there was no official comment or statement from the actor or his family confirming or denying such claims.

The 61-year-old celebrity later confirmed that he does have cancer and broke the news through a video message on Instagram.

The actor had also informed his followers that he is planning to start shooting for his upcoming film in November this year.