Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian is reportedly up in arms against the supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid over political reasons.

According to reports, the reality TV star is at outs with the Hadid sisters after she reportedly called them out for not backing Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan.

A source spilled the beans to The Sun, saying: "Bella and Gigi posted about Armenia last weekend, in a greater effort to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan."

"The girls got backlash online so they deleted those posts,” said the insider, adding that Kim reached out to them after finding out they were on Azerbaijan’s side.

“Kim texted both of them, reaching out to try to inform them about the conflict because she has been raising awareness about Armenia's cause, but Bella and Gigi did not take that well and got upset. Bella and Gigi unfollowed Kim shortly thereafter,” the grapevine spilled.

