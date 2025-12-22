Holly Hagan welcomes happy news weeks after sister's death

The joyful announcement comes after Holly revealed the tragic death of her sister Darci

Pregnant Holly Hagan has revealed the gender of her second child in an emotional video.

The former Geordie Shore star, 33, is expecting a baby girl with her footballer husband Jacob Blyth, 33, just weeks after the heartbreaking death of her half-sister, Darci.

The pregnancy news is hoped to bring some comfort to Holly during this difficult time.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Holly shared the sweet moment she revealed they were having a girl.

Jacob held a confetti cannon while Holly cradled their son, Alpha-Jax beside a Christmas tree.

At one point, Holly admitted she had been getting 'girl vibes' as both parents expressed hope for a daughter.

They then asked little Alpha-Jax about his wish, and he replied he'd like a sister.

Their wish came true when Jacob fired the cannon, with pink confetti exploding into their air.t

The joyful announcement comes after Holly revealed the tragic death of her sister Darci, who died from an accidental drug overdose at just 19.

Darci's death was announced by Holly in October with police later confirmed that she had fallen 'seriously ill'.

Following the tragedy, Holly spoke openly about the devastating devastating loss of her sister, who died after taking the party drug MDMA during a night out at the Manchester nightclub.