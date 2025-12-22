Vogue Williams says 'end of era' as couple sell Battersea flat

Vogue Williams shared the couple have finally sold the first home

Irish media personality and model, Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have taken a major step in their personal lives by selling their £4.25million Battersea apartment and buying their 'forever' home in London.

The couple first put their luxurious London flat on the market two years ago, slashing the price but a staggering £1million during that time.

In the latest episode of her YouTube vlog, Vogue shared the couple have finally sold the first home where they made memories together and purchased their 'forever' family house in London back in June.

The I'm A Celeb star gave fans a sneak peak of the stunning new property but admitted the family will have to wait at least 18 months in due to extensive renovations.

'We sold our apartment. It's gone. End of an era. The apartment is gone,' Vogue told viewers.

'We've got a rental around the corner so that the kids can stay in school because we have bought our dream house.'

'I'll miss this apartment. We've lived here for seven years. It's the first place we lived together. All our kids were born here. So, it's going to be weird saying goodbye, but at the end of the day, we have this amazing house that we're going to love so much.'

'This is our forever house. I know that people say that, but it actually is our forever house. It's like my dream home I have in Ireland. And this is the dream home here where I think the kids will grow up.'

Back in April it was revealed that Vogue and Spencer had knocked a further £450,000 off the asking price of their luxurious London apartment.