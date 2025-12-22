Dua Lipa enjoys beach break after emotional Mexico city concert

Dua Lipa exuded beauty and fitness in revealing beach snaps taken during her sun-soaked getaway with fiancé Callum Turner.

The Albanian pop star dropped jaw-dropping pictures on Sunday, showing off her fit physique in a skin-baring two-piece after concluding the Latin America leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico City last week.

Taking to Instagram, Dua stripped down to nothing but a leopard print swimsuit, while hunky Callum, went shirtless as he topped up his tan.

Dua captioned the post: 'My suitcase stays packed.'

The loved-up outing comes after Dua became emotional during her latest concert on the Radical Optimism tour.

At one moment during the first of three Mexico City performances, the Levitating hitmaker nearly teared up as her fans chanted her name.

After the show, the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to reflect on the experience.

It comes after Dua shared her touching tribute to Callum as she posted a picture of the-shirt.

The Cold Heart singer took to social media to support Callum's latest movie role before penning a tribute to her fans.

Just days ago, she shared sweet snaps of her and Callum enjoyiny a date night together as they flashed big smiles.