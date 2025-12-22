Romeo Beckham shares new update amid Instagram 'BLOCK DRAMA'

Romeo Beckham has once again shown his fondness for tattoos by adding another to his collection.

This comes after it was revealed estranged brother, Brooklyn, had blocked the family on Instagram as their feud continues to grow.

The 23-year-old son of Sir David and Lady Victoria looked the spitting image of his famous father in a shirtless snap before getting inked on his arm.

Romeo, who has more than 70 tattoos on his body, displayed his toned physique in a pair of joggers and graphic beanie cap.

Earlier this year, he added a a 11:11 behind his ear, a fairy to the patchwork on his left arm and months before added a winged cherub to his ankle.

Romeo inherits his passion for tattoos from David, who also has more than 80 inkings, with his kids' names on his back and a '99' on his finger to mark the year of eldest son's birth and his marriage to Victoria.

The couple are also parents to Cruz, 20, and 14-year-old daughter Harper.

It comes after Daily Mail revealed that sources close to David and Victoria insisted they would never unfollow beloved Brooklyn on Instagram.

Brooklyn is also no longer following his mother and father on the picture-based sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's wife Nicola, 30, does not follow David and Victoria either and they no longer follow her.

'David and Victoria will never stop loving Brooklyn,' said a source close to the couple.

'They will always be here for him and they always want him to know that, they are devastated at this fall out.

'So far from this being them, it appears that Brooklyn has blocked them to show them that's it, this is final.'

The Instagram fallout comes just days before Christmas.