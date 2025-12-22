Joe Alwyn looks 'DOWNCAST' during rare outing after Taylor Swift's confession

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was spotted for the first time after admitting that he has moved on from his relationship with the singer and wants others to do the same.

The Hamnet actor, 34, who had dated the Grammy-winning singer for about six years before their split in April, 2023, enjoyed a rare family outing in north London on Sunday.

Joe was seen taking a stroll with his mother, Elizabeth, while pushing a toddler in a pram.

As for style, Joe cut a a low-key figure in a bomber jacket and jeans, completing the look with classy shades and his hood pulled up.

The mother and son headed to a café after their walk, where they were seen chatting and enjoying a cup of coffee.

This comes after Taylor, 36, who has recently become engaged to Travis Kelce, opened up about the split and criticised men who made her feel like she's 'not a real human being.'

In her new Disney+ documentary The End Of An Era, the singer has finally shared some insight into when and why the relationship ended, opening up about the painful aftermath.

In a new episode of her docuseries the Cruel Summer songstress reflected on going through 'two breakups' during 'the first half' of the Eras Tour.