Pete Davidson appears less-tattoed in latest snap with daughter

Pete Davidson's tattoos look gone in new snap

Pete Davidson is giving fans a rare and intimate look at his life as a new father, and the moment is drawing attention for more than just its tenderness.

In a newly shared shirtless photo, the comedian appears with dramatically faded tattoos as he cradles his newborn daughter, signaling how far along he is in his long and painful tattoo removal journey.

The snap was shared Sunday by Davidson’s girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, who shared a series of photos of the couple holding their baby girl.

In the standout shot, Davidson is seen cradling his daughter, gently holding her as she rests in a blanket.

Many of the tattoos that once covered his torso are noticeably lighter, reflecting years of ongoing removal treatments. Hewitt captioned the post simply, “MY BEST FRIENDS.”

The couple welcomed their daughter on Dec. 12, with Hewitt announcing the birth on Instagram.

This is the first child for both Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, who have been dating since early 2025.

As Davidson steps into fatherhood, fans are also seeing visible progress in another deeply personal change he has spoken openly about: removing most of his more than 200 tattoos.

Earlier this year, Davidson explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just how intense the process has been.

“I’ve been burning them off,” he said. “They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks.”

He added, “You can’t get in the sunlight. And then you’ve got to do it, like, 12 more times.”

While he plans to keep only two or three tattoos, one he has no intention of removing is his Hillary Clinton tattoo.

Recalling a conversation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Davidson said, “What was cute is when I got them removed, she hit me up and she’s like, ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’ I was like, ‘Of course not, of course. Hillary stays.’”

He added, “She loves it.”

Davidson has never sugarcoated the process, bluntly saying the removal “sucks,” and offering advice to others, “If anyone is actually thinking about getting a tattoo, I would recommend thinking about it for a couple of years because your feelings change, you know?”

Now, with faded ink and a newborn in his arms, Davidson appears to be entering a very different and meaningful chapter of his life.