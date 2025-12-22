Nick Jonas gives unexpected shoutout to Pakistani pop legend

Nick Jonas recently gave a shoutout to Pakistani pop legend Nazia Hasan, an unexpected move which sent fans into a frenzy after his viral dance video on a Dhurandhar track.

Continuing the pre show ritual during the JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor posted a new video on his Instagram account.

The clip, captioned "tonight’s pre show hype song," captured him vibing on Aap Jaisa Koi alongwith his wife Priyanka Chopra and his elder brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

The new video was recorded before the trio took over the UBS Arena stage in Belmont Park, New York, on Sunday, Decemember 21.

The nearly 15-second footage opened with the siblings in the frame before the Bollywood superstar and Hollywood actress jumped in, grooving on the subcontinent's first ever pop star’s song.

The rock band revealed their new pre-show hype song a couple of days after their Shararat video went viral.

Last week the Jonas Brothers and their bandmate showed off their moves on the song from the newly released Bollywood movie and garnered reactions from Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, Ayesha Khan, Krystal D'Souza and more Dhurandhar cast members.

Who is Nazia Hasan?

Nazia Hassan was a Pakistani singer-songwriter and lawyer, who died on August 13, 2000, at the young age of 35.

She is considered as the subcontinent's first ever pop star and is regarded as one of the most influential musical figures in Pakistan history.

Fondly known as the "Sweetheart of Pakistan," Nazia had numerous hit songs to her credit, including Dosti, Boom Boom, Disco Deewane, Aankhen Milane Wale, Dum Dum Dee Dee, and many more.