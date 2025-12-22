Courtney B. Vance thanks people in life at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Courtney B. Vance delivers heartfelt speech at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Courtney B. Vance was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, and the veteran actor used the moment to reflect on gratitude, legacy and the people who helped shape his career.

Speaking at the Dec. 16 ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Vance made it clear that the recognition was not just about his individual success, but about the community that stood behind him throughout his journey.

Addressing the crowd, the 65-year-old actor spoke openly about what success means to him today.

“I have learned that I'm not rich in money or things. I'm rich in the people who surround myself and our family,” Vance said.

“I'm most grateful for all the people who held my hand and paved the way.”

He then went on to name several influential figures from his life and career, including Meryl Streep, Lloyd Richards, Earle Gister and Henry Woronicz, as well as family members he credited for their guidance and support.

Vance continued his heartfelt acknowledgments by recognizing mentors and collaborators who left a lasting impact on him, such as James Earl Jones, Mary Alice and the entire Broadway cast of Fences.

He also paid tribute to Stockard Channing, Swoosie Kurtz and the original cast of Six Degrees of Separation.

The actor didn’t forget those closest to him, thanking his team, his parents and his two children, Bronwyn and Slater, both 19.

Saving one of his most emotional moments for last, Vance honoured his wife, Angela Bassett.

He described her as “the person who has made me the man I am today,” drawing warm applause from the audience.

Earlier in his remarks, Vance recalled attending Bassett’s own Walk of Fame ceremony in 2008, a moment that has stayed with him.

“I saw this honour bestowed upon my wife March 20, 2008, when our children were almost 2,” he said, adding that receiving the same honour across the street from where she was recognized felt overwhelming but deeply meaningful.

Bassett, 67, also spoke at the ceremony, offering high praise for her husband’s work and character.

She described Vance as a “committed, relatable and deeply reliable” performer who brings emotional truth to every role. “Today's honour is deeply deserved,” she said.

“This star recognizes not only his artistry, but his integrity, his generosity and his grace with which he moves through the world.” She closed by telling him directly, “I'm proud of you. I love you, and I'm grateful that the world now has a star that bears your name.”

For Vance, the ceremony became more than a professional milestone, serving as a public thank-you to the people who walked beside him every step of the way.