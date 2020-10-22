List of PTI candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020

PTI supporters waving party flags. File photo

GILGIT: The election commission has issued the final list of candidates for the upcoming general election in Gilgit-Baltistan region scheduled on November 15.

According to Election Commission GB, from 584 candidates who initially submitted their nomination papers, 218 candidates have withdrew their candidatures and finally total 330 will contest election from 23 constituencies of GB.

All the major political parties including ruling PTI, PML-N, PPP and PML-Q have announced their candidates.

The PTI has announced seat adjustment with Majlis-e-Wahdat Ul Muslimeen (MWM) on two constituencies.

Here’s the list of PTI candidates for GB Election 2020:







