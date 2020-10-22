Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
TTP planning terror attacks in Peshawar, Quetta: NACTA

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

A cache of arms, explosive materials and weapons are seen in this file photo by ISPR.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in Islamabad has issued a threat alert for Peshawar and Quetta, saying that banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning terrorist activities in the two cities.

A statement by the authority says that the TTP aims to target religious and political parties in bomb attacks and suicide bombings.

It said that acting on such reports, on October 21, a terror plot for Balochistan was foiled. He said that during the operation, conducted in Qamar Din Karez, eight explosive devices were recovered.

"This material was to be used for attacks in Quetta and Peshawar," NACTA said.

The authority has recommended strict security measures in Quetta and Peshawar to avoid any untoward incident.



