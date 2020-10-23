Prince William gets snapped gazing through restaurant window inspiring hundreds of memes

'His Royal Thighness:' Prince William gets trolled for gazing at food through restaurant window

Prince William was caught giving a lustful look at the food placed inside fast-food outlet KFC.



The Duke of Cambridge got caught looking inside the window of the restautant, prompting a horde of memes..

In an amusing response to William's pictures, KFC came forth trolling the royal family member.

“William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing,'” KFC UK & Ireland tweeted on Tuesday.

The restaurant then tweeted, “I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh.”

William's rib-tickling photos came as part of his outing for the Kate's Hold Still photography exhibit, held at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

The exhibition featured the lives of how people are living under quarantine in the United Kingdom.