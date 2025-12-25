Amy Poehler jokes about hosting Martha Stewart on show

Amy Poehler admitted she was “too scared” to invite Martha Stewart onto her podcast, Good Hang.

The 54-year-old star hosted many big names but said she felt nervous about having the 84-year-old TV personality as a guest, recalling her own impression of Martha on Saturday Night Live.

During the latest episode, Amy joked, “Martha, I’m not going to invite you on the show because I’m too scared but please listen and know that you’re something else.”

She explained that a motionless mouth is key to mimicking Martha, adding, “It’s a barely moving mouth … we’re going to make a Christmas meal and barely nothing’s going to move.”

Martha shared her love for her pet peacocks over the years, saying they are friendly and talk back to her.

However, she explained that each bird has its own personality, with some bolder and some shyer.

Martha also breeds the birds in her incubator.

The TV star faced heartbreak when six of her birds were killed by coyotes in broad daylight.

Highlighting one of them on Instagram, she wrote about BlueBoy and five others, describing the shocking attack and her plans to secure the remaining birds with fencing.

Despite her fear of inviting Martha, Amy’s comments gave fans a glimpse of the playful admiration and respect she holds for the legendary lifestyle star.