Friday Oct 23 2020
Govt to launch Pakistan's own 'Netflix' after PEMRA approval, claims Fawad

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Fawad Chaudry says his ministry has asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content that they will launch in public private partnership mode. — APP/File

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that his ministry is set to launch a "Pakistani version of Netflix" in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that his ministry has completed the “technology part” to launch Pakistan’s first over the top television or more commonly known as OTT.

“Have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP (public private partnership) mode,” said the minister, adding that it will be “another humble contribution” by his ministry to the country.

An OTT service is once which relies on streaming to offer services directly to the viewers via the internet. The format bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.

Netflix, a popular streaming service, is an American media services company that provides subscription-based streaming to its users. It offers online streaming of a library of films and television series, including those that it produces itself.

