Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note

2020 has been a crazy year for American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus, yet despite it all she came out swinging in the end, with a seventh studio album release in its wake.

The Grammy award winning singer announced the news over on Instagram and began by thanking her fans for their unending support. She claimed, “If you’re reading this… know that I [expletive] love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out.”

“Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole [expletive] life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

Touching upon the painful punches that have been hurled her way during the course of this last year the singer added, “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

While “Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time.”

It still never felt right to Cyrus, “It never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.”

Miley concluded her heartfelt post by honoring her past and promising to hold the future in high esteem. “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020”

More From Entertainment:

Ellen DeGeneres’s staff is livid over her apology monologue

Ellen DeGeneres’s staff is livid over her apology monologue
Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to debut in China on Nov 13

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to debut in China on Nov 13
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new neighbours in Montecito

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new neighbours in Montecito
Jared Leto to debut as the ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie

Jared Leto to debut as the ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie
Jennifer Lawrence wedding day regrets: ‘I regret not planning’

Jennifer Lawrence wedding day regrets: ‘I regret not planning’
Nicole Kidman reveals how she straddled a career slump by the horns

Nicole Kidman reveals how she straddled a career slump by the horns
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham postpone their marriage till 2022: report

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham postpone their marriage till 2022: report
Prince William gets snapped gazing through restaurant window inspiring hundreds of memes

Prince William gets snapped gazing through restaurant window inspiring hundreds of memes

Sofia Richie's new flame Matthew Morton 'total opposite' of ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's new flame Matthew Morton 'total opposite' of ex Scott Disick
Are Meghan Markle, Princess Diana similar? 'The Crown's Emma Corrin thinks so

Are Meghan Markle, Princess Diana similar? 'The Crown's Emma Corrin thinks so
Amber Rose slams Kanye West for mentally abusing her for 10 years

Amber Rose slams Kanye West for mentally abusing her for 10 years

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson look inseperable at Kim Kardashian's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson look inseperable at Kim Kardashian's birthday party

Latest

view all