Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note

2020 has been a crazy year for American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus, yet despite it all she came out swinging in the end, with a seventh studio album release in its wake.



The Grammy award winning singer announced the news over on Instagram and began by thanking her fans for their unending support. She claimed, “If you’re reading this… know that I [expletive] love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out.”

“Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole [expletive] life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

Touching upon the painful punches that have been hurled her way during the course of this last year the singer added, “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

While “Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time.”

It still never felt right to Cyrus, “It never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.”

Miley concluded her heartfelt post by honoring her past and promising to hold the future in high esteem. “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020”