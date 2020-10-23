Can't connect right now! retry
India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Former Indian allrounder Kapil Dev. Photo: Indian Express/File 

MUMBAI: India's World Cup winning former captain Kapil Dev underwent emergency coronary angioplasty after suffering from a heart attack in New Delhi, reported Indian publication Times of India.

The 61-year-old has reportedly undergone angioplasty at a hospital in the Indian capital and is recovering.

"He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday (Thursday). He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak," his former teammate Ashok Malhotra is quoted as saying.

Kapil Dev, who made both his ODI and Test debuts against Pakistan, is regarded as one of the finest cricketers ever produced by India and captain the country to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983 against the might West Indies.

