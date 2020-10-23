Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa filed in complete disregard of the law: Supreme Court

A picture of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The judicial reference filed against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa was filed in complete disregard of the law, the Supreme Court of Pakistan noted in its detailed judgement on the matter on Thursday.

However, though the apex court found glaring lapses and procedural irregularities in the filing of the reference, it ruled that there was no ill intent behind the filing of the reference on the part of the president and prime minister.

Justice Faisal Arab noted in the judgment that Justice Qazi Faez Isa is respected among the lawyers' fraternity hence it was of the utmost importance that the judge responded to the accusations against him.



Justice Arab noted that the only way for him to come clean of the allegations against him was to disclose his London assets. He noted that in the eyes of the law, the reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa is not maintainable.



He also stated in the verdict that the allegations levelled against Sirina Isa were filled with mistakes.



More to follow





