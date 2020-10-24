Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down

Meghan Markle is pregnant, will have baby girl early in 2021?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reported to have been expecting their second child early in 2021. However, there seems to be no truth to the buzz.



The report had claimed that Meghan would have her baby girl early in 2021.

A tabloid citing a source reported that Meghan is quite far along, but still determined to keep her second pregnancy a ‘secret’ as for as long as she can.

It also asserted that the Duchess of Sussex does not want to start a media frenzy after revealing her second pregnancy and also there is no ‘constant pressure’ on her form the royal family, therefor this time the pregnancy is easier for her.

The fake news further alleged that Prince Harry is also not looking forward to meeting with the Queen and royal family because he is taking care of Meghan Markle currently, the report further says.

Fans of royal couple also comment online that Meghan is glowing and this is also a proof of her pregnancy, the tabloid further says.

However, Gossip Cop investigated the reports and refuted claims adding that the story had no truth to it.