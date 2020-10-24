Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Meghan Markle is pregnant, will have baby girl early in 2021?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reported to have been expecting their second child early in 2021. However, there seems to be no truth to the buzz. 

The report had claimed that Meghan would have her baby girl early in 2021.

A tabloid citing a source reported that Meghan is quite far along, but still determined to keep her second pregnancy a ‘secret’ as for as long as she can.

It also asserted that the Duchess of Sussex does not want to start a media frenzy after revealing her second pregnancy and also there is no ‘constant pressure’ on her form the royal family, therefor this time the pregnancy is easier for her.

The fake news further alleged that Prince Harry is also not looking forward to meeting with the Queen and royal family because he is taking care of Meghan Markle currently, the report further says.

Fans of royal couple also comment online that Meghan is glowing and this is also a proof of her pregnancy, the tabloid further says.

However, Gossip Cop investigated the reports and refuted claims adding that the story had no truth to it.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations
Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser

Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser
Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries
Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Was Princess Diana coerced into sitting down for bombshell tell-all with 'BBC Panorama?'

Was Princess Diana coerced into sitting down for bombshell tell-all with 'BBC Panorama?'
Sofia Richie's family breathes sigh of relief as she moves on from Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's family breathes sigh of relief as she moves on from Scott Disick

Priyanka Chopra credits quarantine for bringing her and Nick Jonas closer

Priyanka Chopra credits quarantine for bringing her and Nick Jonas closer

Queen Elizabeth's coronation filled with chaos and panic because of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth's coronation filled with chaos and panic because of Prince Charles

Ariana Grande's new song 'Positions' a subtle attack at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson?

Ariana Grande's new song 'Positions' a subtle attack at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson?

Jennifer Aniston makes direct hit at Kanye West urging fans not to vote for him

Jennifer Aniston makes direct hit at Kanye West urging fans not to vote for him

Meghan Markle drives a wedge between Prince Harry and royal family?

Meghan Markle drives a wedge between Prince Harry and royal family?

Latest

view all