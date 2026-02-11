 
Priyanka Chopra Jonas breaks silence on Nick Jonas marriage rumours

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is discussing about the marriage that everyone doubted

Geo News Digital Desk
February 11, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn’t losing the sleep over the whispers anymore.

The global star, 43, has heard it all since marrying Nick Jonas in 2018 – from “it’s fake” to “it won’t last” to dramatic speculation every time they’re photographed walking into an event separately.

Now, nearly eight years in, she’s unfazed.

“If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it.”

Let’s rewind. When Chopra Jonas, 36, at the time, married the Sucker singer, who was 26, the internet had opinions. The intercultural marriage. The age gap. Two different countries. Two different religions. For many, it was apparently too much too process.

“I think there was the intercultural nature of it... It was very hurtful,” she admitted.

So how did they deal with the noise? Not by clapping back. Not by issuing statements. They simply tuned out the world and turned toward each other.

“We both just looked at each other and were like, It doesn’t matter.”

These days? It’s “water off a duck’s back.”

The mother-of-one also revelaed something surprisingly honest: she didn’t fully know what she was stepping into when they married just six months after meeting.

“When I first married him. I didn’t know if it was even real… I thought, this is crazy. Is this is put on?”

It wasn’t.

What disarmed her was Nick’s sincerity – something she says hasn’t wavered. In an industry built on reinvention, he remains exactly who he is.

“Whatever the conversation is, he is sincere,” she said, crediting his grounded upbringing and famously supportive parents.

Eight years later, the so-called doubters are still waiting. Priyanka? She’s busy living her life.

